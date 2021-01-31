Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
4
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: Nor'easter brews with strong potential for snow, sleet

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (AM)

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the latest weather forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - As a Nor'easter brews, the chances for snow accumulation and other precipitation has risen significantly. 

The Philadelphia region will see anywhere between 6 to 15 inches of snow with a 60% likelihood. 

Sunday morning, clouds will thicken with flurries and light snow moving in during the late morning. Parts of Delaware and areas around Philadelphia should expect to see the same precipitation by midday into the early afternoon between 1 and 3 p.m. 

Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter could bring over a foot of snow to some areas

By Sunday evening, steadier snow will begin to mix with sleet and rain in the southeast. 

By Monday morning, expect a mix of sleet and snow for the Philadelphia region for a time which has the possibility of cutting snow totals before a changeover to all snow by late morning/early afternoon. 

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The heaviest chance of snow looks to be on Monday afternoon just north and west of the Philadelphia suburbs. Snow intensity should taper off Monday evening. 

There will be a few leftover snow showers or flurries as storm pulls away on Tuesday.

___

SUNDAY: p.m. snow. High: 33, Low: 20

MONDAY: Snow, rain. High: 34, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Storm exits. High: 34, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 35, Low: 29

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter