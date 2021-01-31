Weather Authority: Nor'easter brews with strong potential for snow, sleet

As a Nor'easter brews, the chances for snow accumulation and other precipitation has risen significantly.

The Philadelphia region will see anywhere between 6 to 15 inches of snow with a 60% likelihood.

Sunday morning, clouds will thicken with flurries and light snow moving in during the late morning. Parts of Delaware and areas around Philadelphia should expect to see the same precipitation by midday into the early afternoon between 1 and 3 p.m.

Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter could bring over a foot of snow to some areas

By Sunday evening, steadier snow will begin to mix with sleet and rain in the southeast.

By Monday morning, expect a mix of sleet and snow for the Philadelphia region for a time which has the possibility of cutting snow totals before a changeover to all snow by late morning/early afternoon.

The heaviest chance of snow looks to be on Monday afternoon just north and west of the Philadelphia suburbs. Snow intensity should taper off Monday evening.

There will be a few leftover snow showers or flurries as storm pulls away on Tuesday.

___

SUNDAY: p.m. snow. High: 33, Low: 20

MONDAY: Snow, rain. High: 34, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Storm exits. High: 34, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 35, Low: 29

___

