Weather Authority: Nor'easter brings snow, rain and ice to region

Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for most of the area as a nor'easter brings snow, rain and ice Wednesday into Thursday.

The warnings and advisories went into effect Wednesday at noon and will remain through 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The nor'easter made its presence felt around 1 p.m. with heavy snowfall in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Snow started to change over to sleet in parts of the Philadelphia area Wednesday evening, but areas such as Allentown and Pottstown will continue to see heavy snowfall.

Once sleet moves into your area it will continue throughout the night before changing back to snow as the storm departs. The snow should finally begin to taper off during the morning Thursday around 7 a.m.

When all is said and done, the storm could bring snowfall totals between 10-15 inches to the Lehigh Valley north and west suburbs.

The Philadelphia area and I-95 corridor could see anywhere from 3-10 inches with a higher chance of rain or sleet mixing with snow at different parts of the day.

The rain/snow line is expected to end up somewhere near Philadelphia, lessening snowfall totals to the south.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr notes that there's beginning to be a mix of a snow and rain in parts of South Jersey and Delaware where there was about 2 inches of snow Wednesday.

Visibility has been reduced in Philadelphia to 1 mile and half a mile in Pottstown and Trenton, while conditions have improved for areas experiencing heavy rain such as Millville and Dover.

A large portion of the area is experiencing wind chills in the teens. In Philadelphia it feels like 18 degrees and in Allentown it feels as cold as 5 degrees.

Expect the storm to also pack gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph and 50 mph gusts possible. A wind advisory/warning is in effect for parts of South Jersey and Delaware through 7 a.m. Thursday.

The last time Philadelphia saw more than 6 inches of snow was back in March of 2018. On Monday, the National Weather Service suggested Wednesday's storm could bring the 'most impactful winter weather in several years."

