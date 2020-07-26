Weather Authority: Oppressive heat expected across region on Sunday

The oppressive heat will ramp up on Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid-90s and the heat index rises to make conditions feel like the triple digits.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties can expect thermometers to top out around 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Only the Poconos and part of the Jersey Shore will escape the 90 degree weather. FOX 29's ShoreCast forecasts muggy and sticky conditions on the beach with temperatures expected to hit the high 80s.

The heatwave will strengthen on Monday as temperatures top out near 100 degrees. Tuesday will feature similar conditions, but rain will douse the region to help cool things off.

Wednesday and Thursday will still be hot, but temperatures will fall to the low 90s before dipping into the 80s by the weekend.

SUNDAY: Hot, muggy. High: 95, Low: 75

MONDAY: Heatwave strengthens. High: 99, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Heat continues with storms. High: 95, Low: 79

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 91, Low: 74

