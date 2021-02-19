Weather Authority: Overnight freeze, more winter weather creates slick morning commute

An overnight deep freeze and the last remnants of yesterday's winter storm have created hazardous travel conditions on Friday morning. The storm, which dropped more than 10 inches of powder in some spots, will bring more frozen precipitation before it pulls offshore during the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has downgraded its Winter Storm Watch to a region-wide Winter Weather Advisory as the storm subsides.

The last rush of winter weather will drag across parts of the region Friday morning with light snow to the north of Philadelphia and a wintry mix in southern New Jersey and Delaware. Meanwhile, Philadelphia and areas immediately surrounding the city could see intermittent frozen precipitation.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, while coastal New Jersey and Delaware will be slightly above the freezing point. Most of the region will pull into the low 30s on Friday after the storm passes.

The region will have two days of much-needed sunshine over the weekend, but temperatures will remain bitterly cold on both Saturday and Sunday. Some more precipitation will move into the region on Monday, but temperatures will rise into the 40s. The warming trend will continue through the week with 50-degree temperatures slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY: Winter storm subsides. High: 34

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 32, Low: 25

SUNDAY: More sun. High: 36, Low: 19

MONDAY: Rain likely. High: 42, Low: 26

