Weather Authority: Overnight showers lead to messy Wednesday morning commute

The Delaware Valley is bracing for a round of heavy rain that will move in overnight and intensify during the Wednesday morning commute.

Moderate rainfall will cover most of the region by midnight, with heavier showers in parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey. Forecasters expect the rain to ramp up during the early morning hours with drenching downpours moving through most of the region around 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr said heavy downpours will linger through the Wednesday morning commute as temperatures hover in the 50s. The large system of showers is expected to clear the coast before noon.

Cloudy conditions will follow in the wake of the rain with temperatures reaching around 60 degrees. Forecasters say it won't stay dry for long as another round of rain that could bring thunderstorms will sweep through the region on Thursday.

Scattered showers will dot the Delaware Valley on Thursday morning and become more widespread during the afternoon. Heavier rain, and possible thunderstorms, will stay mostly to the north of Philadelphia.

Forecasters expect the double whammy of showers to drop over 2 inches of rain in most of the Delaware Valley.

An early look at the weekend shows back-to-back pleasant days of partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain. High: 59, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Showers, p.m. storm. High: 59, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Leftover shower. High: 61, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 57, Low: 45

