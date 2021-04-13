Weather Authority: Partly cloudy, cool Tuesday night gives way to partly cloudy, mild Wednesday

Tuesday proved to be a beautiful spring day across the region, with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching into the mid 60s.

Kathy Orr says overnight will see temperatures touch the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Wednesday should see highs reach well into the 60s, though there may be more clouds and even a chance of a spotty shower by late afternoon or early evening.

The region’s next chance of rain comes Thursday, which promises to be a drizzly day.

The weekend looks good, with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

Advertisement

___

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly scloudy. Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: PM shower. High: 69, Low: 47

THURSDAY: Showers. High: 64, Low: 55

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter