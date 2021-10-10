Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Monday with seasonable temperatures slated for region

Spotty showers will continue to linger overnight leading to morning clouds on Monday that will hang around through out the day.

Temperatures will remain seasonable overnight Sunday and during the day on Monday. Forecasters predict most parts of the Delaware Valley will sit in the mid-to-upper 50s overnight and climb into the 60s during the daylight hours.

Philadelphia and most surrounding areas will reach a peak temperature around 72 degrees, which forecasters say is about average for early Autumn.

A similar weather day is forecasted on Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures. Conditions will turn sunnier on Wednesday as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 70s and reach the 80s by the weekend.

An early look at the weekend shows two days of mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s with a slight chance of spotty showers on Saturday.

___

MONDAY: Clouds, cool. High: 72, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Morning clouds. High: 74, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 79, Low: 60

___

