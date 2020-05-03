Weather Authority: Partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures reach near 80

After overnight rain, temperatures continue to soar with intermittent cloud cover on Sunday.

While warmer temperatures are on the horizon, the beauty of Saturday will unfortunately remain behind for the region as mostly cloudy skies crowd overhead.

Sunshine will breakthrough during the afternoon and temperatures in the Philadelphia area will peak at 77.

An overnight cold front will help usher in some showers that could bring brief thunderstorms around midnight.

Sunshine will return on Monday as temperatures will fall back into the 60s with increasing clouds.

SUNDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 77, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 68, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry. High: 63, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 61, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 62, Low: 46

FRIDAY: Chance of p.m. rain. High: 63, Low: 43

