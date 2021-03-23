Weather Authority: Partly foggy start leads to a sunny Tuesday

It's a partly foggy start to the day for the region.

Expect temperatures to remain into the 60s throughout the day.

The nearly identical weather days will continue through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and favorable temperatures across the region.

Some late-week showers could halt the trend of gorgeous weather, but conditions will rebound by the weekend.

Wednesday those showers could turn to heavy downpours at times so be sure to grab the umbrella.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 65, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Rain and clouds. High: 64, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 75, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 77, Low: 58

