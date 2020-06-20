Weather Authority: Partly sunny Father's Day with afternoon storms likely

A round of brief storms rumbled across our area on Saturday afternoon bringing rain, thunder and hail in some spots.

The storms triggered abbreviated severe thunderstorm warnings in Philadelphia and some areas in southern New Jersey.

Some lingering precipitation may hang around overnight, but conditions will remain mostly calm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Father's Day will feature similar conditions to those seen on Saturday. A warm start to the day will be followed by afternoon showers that could bring thunder. Expect the ominous weather to begin around 3 p.m.

The first heatwave of the summer will begin on Monday and is expected to last through the week. Temperatures will rocket into the 90s with some rain expected every day next week.

___

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Humid, p.m. t-storm. High: 83, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Scattered rain, warm. High: 86, Low: 68

MONDAY: Hot, p.m. rain. High: 90, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Hotter, storm likely. High: 92, Low: 72

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP