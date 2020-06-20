Weather Authority: Partly sunny Father's Day with chance of afternoon showers

Father's Day will feature similar conditions to those seen on Saturday. A warm start to the day will be followed by lingering afternoon showers that could bring thunder in some spots.

Morning temperatures will sit in the 70s in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. By noontime, conditions start to feel more humid as temperatures creep into the 80s. The high for the region will peak at 86 degrees during the late afternoon.

FOX 29's Scott Williams forecasts a 30% chance of rain around 3 p.m. or later. The rain is expected to be brief and likely will not washout any Father's Day festivities.

The first heatwave of the summer will begin on Monday and is expected to last through the week. Temperatures will rocket into the 90s with some rain expected every day next week.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain, warm. High: 86, Low: 68

MONDAY: Hot, p.m. rain. High: 90, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Hotter, storm likely. High: 92, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Heat continues, chance of rain. High: 90, Low: 73

