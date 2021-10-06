Weather Authority: Partly sunny Wednesday with mild temperatures slated for region

Pockets of rain that continued to linger around the Delaware Valley for the last few days have cleared the region, but considerable cloud cover will remain on Wednesday with a few pockets of sunshine.

Forecasters expect mostly mild temperatures to begin the day in the lower 60s and rise into the lower 70s by the early afternoon. Sunshine is expected to break through the clouds in the middle and at times through the late afternoon.

Conditions will remain partly sunny in most areas throughout Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Similar weather days will follow on Thursday and Friday before spotty weekend rain showers could dampen weekend plans, with the bulk of the rain concentrated on Sunday.

___

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 73

THURSDAY: a.m. fog, some sun. High: 77, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a shower. High: 72, Low: 62

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter