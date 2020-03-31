Weather Authority: Partly sunny Wednesday with mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly sunny Wednesday with mild temperatures.
Some clouds will carry over into Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-50s.
The rest of the week is expected to be dry with comparable temperatures.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55 Low: 36
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 42
FRIDAY: Cloudy. High: 57 Low: 44
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 42
