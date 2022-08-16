Weather Authority: Pleasant conditions to continue across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday

Conditions will stay warm and pleasant across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday as a favorable stretch of late-summer weather continues.

Forecasters expect temperatures to dip into the upper 50s in some places overnight with some passing clouds.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will quickly rally into the low-to-mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Shore towns and areas along the Jersey shore will linger in the upper 70s.

A similar weather day will follow on Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Forecasters expect the warming trend to continue to Friday with temperatures in the 90s and plenty of sun.

An early look at the weekend shows back-to-back hot days with a chance of storms.