Weather Authority: Pleasant Friday leads to mostly slightly unsettled weather weekend

Conditions will stay favorable overnight Thursday and into Friday following a series of raucous early morning storms that barreled across the region.

Forecasters expect temperatures to stay in the 50s and 60s overnight with swirling winds from the northwest that will change directions by morning.

Bright sunshine on Friday will help temperatures reach into the low 80s, with slightly cooler conditions down the shore.

Cloud cover will increase overnight and into Saturday morning as showers approach from the southwest and temperatures dip into the mid-70s.

Forecasters expect the brunt of the storms to stay to the west, but spotty showers across the region are expected throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Similar conditions will follow on Sunday with scattered storms and slightly warmer temperatures in the 80s.

A warm and muggy Monday will start off the workweek with highs nearing 90 degrees. Conditions will stay the same on Tuesday before another chance of midweek storms.

___

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 61

Saturday: Spotty showers, cooler. High: 76, Low: 66

Sunday: Spotty storm. High: 81, Low: 64

Monday: Warm, muggy. High: 87, Low: 68