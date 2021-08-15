Weather Authority: Pleasant Monday ahead with storms on the way

The heat wave that baked the Delaware Valley for nearly a week came to a merciful end on Sunday as high temperatures remained in the 80s. Conditions will stay seasonable on Monday ahead of consecutive days of scattered rainfall.

Overnight conditions across the Delaware Valley will stay dry with increased cloud cover. Low temperatures in most parts of the region will hit the mid-60s and low-70s, while areas north of Philadelphia will skew slightly cooler.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloud cover will linger around on Monday as temperatures dip into the low-80s around Philadelphia and parts of Delaware. Beachgoers enjoying the last few weeks of summer at the Jersey shore will notice comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will begin to encroach on the Delaware Valley overnight Monday with pockets of scattered rainfall. The off-and-on showers will remain through Thursday and could bring isolated thunderstorms.

Conditions will dry out on Friday as temperatures rebound to the upper-80s. Similar weather days will follow on Saturday and Sunday, with highs expected to reach close to 90 degrees.

___

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Rain lingers. High: 84, Low: 73

___

