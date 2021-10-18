Weather Authority: Pleasant, mostly sunny skies for Tuesday

Autumn has arrived to the Delaware Valley.

Tuesday should see mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching into the middle 60’s throughout the region.

In the morning, clear skies will contribute to the coolness factor with temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s.

Conditions will remain dry throughout the week. A monthly average so far in October is 67.6 degrees, which is on track to be the warmest month we've ever had according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Wednesday will see a slight warming trend, with temperatures climbing into the low 70’s. Conditions should remain quiet through the end of the week.

___

TUESDAY: Morning chill. High: 68, Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 75, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Warming up. High: 76, Low: 58

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter