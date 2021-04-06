Weather Authority: Pleasant, mostly sunny Tuesday

Tuesday promises to be a similar day across the region.

Clouds will move in overnight and stay briefly through Tuesday morning, but the sun will kick them away as Tuesday morning wears on. It'll be a breezy day so grab your jacket.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Temperatures should again reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Despite a possible shower Wednesday morning, it should also be a pleasant day.

Rain chances increase by the weekend, though it looks as if it could be showers and not a washout. Cooler temperatures are in store, as well.

Advertisement

___

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Morning shower. High: 67, Low: 47

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71, Low: 46

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter