Weather Authority: Pleasant Saturday with mix of sun and clouds

Saturday will be dry and pleasant with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. The seasonable conditions will continue for most of Sunday before rainfall leftover from Hurricane Delta pushes into the region.

Morning temperatures will be mainly in the upper 50s and surpass 60 degrees by noontime. The fall warm-up will continue during the afternoon as conditions will top out at 76 under partly sunny skies.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Similar conditions are in store for most of the day on Sunday, but showers from Hurricane Delta are expected to push into the region during the early evening hours. Rainfall will continue overnight and set up a washout on Monday.

Conditions will rebound on Tuesday with some lingering rainfall in the morning that will lead to sunshine. The region will return to comfortable conditions with a mix of sun and clouds from Wednesday and into the weekend.

___

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 76, Low: 57

SUNDAY: p.m. showers. High: 73, Low: 63

MONDAY: Showers. High: 66, Low: 61

TUESDAY: Showers to sun. High: 74, Low: 66

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!