Weather Authority: Pleasant spring conditions continue Wednesday, weekend rain ahead

Pleasant spring conditions will stick around for the next two days before another round of rain washes over the area during the weekend.

Forecasters expect temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s across the region overnight Tuesday. More sunshine on Wednesday will help temperatures stretch back into the uppers 60s and 70s across the region.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says high temperatures in Philadelphia and its suburbs will exceed 70 degrees on Wednesday. Trenton and interior sections of New Jersey will sit in the upper 60s, while shore towns will dip into the 50s.

A similar weather day will follow on Thursday, with clouds becoming more dense throughout the day. A southern system of rain will spin up the coast on Friday and lead to scattered showers on Saturday.

Scattered storms will continue on Sunday as high temperatures flirt with 80 degrees. Forecasters expect the threat of rain to continue into Monday when temperatures will exceed the 80s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Mild, breezy. High: 70, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 71, Low: 59

FRIDAY: p.m. shower chance. High: 74, Low: 60

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 63