Weather Authority: Pleasant spring weather expected Thursday, through the weekend

The Delaware Valley can expect to see another pleasant spring day Thursday with a forecast calling for mild temperatures and plenty of sun!

Temperatures started off in the 40s Thursday but should warm into the low-to-mid 60s by the afternoon.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says there’s no real threat of rain in the forecast, despite the appearance of a weakening system that will move through the western part of Pennsylvania through the day.

Friday will also be sunny and even warmer. Highs are forecasted to climb back into the 70s. We’ll see a slight dip in temperatures on Saturday when highs fall back into the 60s.

By Sunday, conditions will be feeling more like summer with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.