Weather Authority: Pleasant stretch of sunshine to continue on Tuesday

Forecasters expect pleasant conditions felt on Monday to continue tomorrow and throughout the rest of the week leading up to the unofficial start of summer.

Temperatures will reach into the mid-70s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas on Tuesday with scattered clouds that will provide temporary spots of shade.

Similar conditions will follow on Wednesday, though forecasters expect temperatures to near 80 degrees in some parts of the Delaware Valley.

The rest of the workweek will be slightly cooler with highs in most places in the low-70s and partly cloudy skies.

An early look at the Memorial Day Weekend forecast shows mostly favorable conditions on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 70s and pockets of sunshine.

The bulk of the day on Sunday will remain pleasant, but forecasters are monitoring a system of rain from the south that could push up into our area and bring some spotty showers overnight.

Models show those showers will impact Memorial Day on Monday, which will bring an otherwise pleasant holiday weekend to a wet finish.

___

TUESDAY: Nice, pleasant. High: 74, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Warm, nice. High: 79, Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mild, nice. High: 71, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71, Low: 50