Weather Authority: Pleasant Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies will accompany comfortable temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday. Similar weather days will lead up to the weekend before the next threat of rain on Saturday.

Morning conditions will be a little chillier than past days with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Uninterrupted sunshine will bump daylight temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

Conditions will stay mild and comfortable on Wednesday with highs reaching just below 80 degrees in most parts of the Delaware Valley. Sunshine will remain on Thursday and Friday with temps reaching into the mid-80s.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking the possibility of some pop-up thunderstorms on Saturday as temperatures approach the 90s. Father's Day, which also lies on the first day of summer, will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 85, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Hotter, a storm. High: 89, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 88, Low: 67

