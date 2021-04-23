Weather Authority: Pleasant weekend begins with warm, mild Friday

Conditions will return to seasonable levels on Friday after a cold front swept across the Delaware Valley on Thursday and plummeted temperatures with gusting winds.

The leftover chill will linger on Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s in most counties. Winds will be calmer than yesterday but will still be steady enough to make conditions feel near-freezing.

Milder conditions will return during the daylight hours as bright sunshine and decreased wind gusts will help warm temperatures into the 60s around noon. Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the afternoon and peak in the mid-60s.

An even warmer Saturday is in store for the Delaware Valley with highs expected to near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with a strong chance of rain showers and temperatures in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 68, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. High: 64, Low: 51

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 43

