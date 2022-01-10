Weather Authority: Polar vortex will make temperatures feel like single-digits on Tuesday morning

A polar vortex will clip the Delaware Valley overnight and bring with it a wind chill that will make temperatures feel like the single digits by Tuesday morning.

Forecasters expect a blast of arctic air to pump into the region overnight and plummet temperatures into the teens and 20s. The already frigid conditions will be made worse by a biting wind chill that will make temperatures feel like the single digits.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures across the Delaware Valley will feel like the single digits. Philadelphia and surrounding areas will have a wind chill of 4 degrees, while areas to the north like Pottstown and Trenton will feel below zero.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday but it won't help elevate the temperatures as forecasters expect the deep freeze to continue throughout the day. FOX 29's Kathy Orr said the high temperatures will make it into the 20s, but a biting wind chill will keep conditions in the teens and single digits.

The short-lived arctic blast will end on Wednesday with milder temperatures in the 40s and partly sunny skies. A similar mild weather day will follow on Thursday before conditions start to turn bitterly cold again on Friday.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-20s again on Saturday with a chance of snow possible on Sunday.

TUESDAY: Brutally cold. High: 25, Low: 19

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 43, Low: 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High: 46, Low: 28

FRIDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 36, Low: 30

