Weather Authority: Pop-up thunderstorms expected Wednesday as temps climb into the 80s

Two rounds of scattered thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as temperatures across the region climb through the 80s and could touch 90 degrees in some areas.

Morning conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and dense cloud cover. Pockets of rain will begin to impact counties west of Philadelphia around noon and will become more widespread during the afternoon.

By late afternoon nearly all parts of the Delaware Valley could see a brief system of rain and thunder as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. After a brief lull in activity, a second wave of storms is expected to sweep through the area overnight with a few more rumbles of thunder.

Conditions on Thursday will be partly sunny and warm, with temperatures expected to peak in the mid-80s. Memorial Day Weekend will begin with showers and temperatures in the 60s on Friday before turning more pleasant on Saturday and Sunday.

___

WEDNESDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 90

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 68, Low: 57

SATURDAY: a.m. showers, cooler. High: 60, Low: 50

Advertisement

___