Weather Authority: Rain continues overnight leading to windy Monday

A rainy morning followed by a gusty afternoon is expected for parts of the region on Monday as showers that drenched the region over the weekend will continue overnight.

Temperatures will remain mild as a wave of steady rain engulfs the region during the early morning hours with showers that could be heavy at times. The steady rain will begin to taper off by 10 a.m.

Rain clouds will give way to sunshine during the afternoon, but mostly mild temperatures will be spoiled by gusting winds that could reach 50 MPH in some spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the Lehigh Valley as well as Burlington and Mercer counties beginning at 4 p.m. through Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will continue on throughout the week, but the brutal wind chills will pair will temperatures in the 30s to create bitterly cold conditions. By midweek, temperatures will bounce back into the 40s and 50s across the Delaware Valley.

MONDAY: Morning rain turns windy. High: 51, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Brutal wind chills. High: 38, Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 51, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 41, Low: 28

