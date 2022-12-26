Weather Authority: Rain expected on New Year's Eve with unseasonably warm temps

Frigid temperatures will become less intense over the last few days of 2022, but forecasters say showers could impact your New Year's Eve plans.

Uninterrupted sunshine will continue on Tuesday and last through Friday, with temperature steadily rising into the 50s by mid-week.

Cloud cover will become denser on Friday ahead of a system of rain that will impact the region on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says New Year's showers are expected to move over the entire region on Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning.

The rain won't stop the temperatures from rising to unseasonable levels. Forecasters expect temperatures to reach 60 degrees on New Year's Day before retreating to the mid-50s on Monday.

___

TUESDAY: Not as frigid. High: 38, Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable. High: 46, Low: 23

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 47, Low: 28

FRIDAY: Turning mild. High: 53, Low: 29