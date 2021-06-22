Weather Authority: Rain lingers as temperatures dip down into the 60s

After heavy thunderstorms and downpours impacted the region, Tuesday will see a muggy start to the day.

The muggy start will last until around noon as heavy rain moves back into the area. Rain will linger into the evening before tapering off.

Early temperatures will rise into the 70s before the day warms up some more. Temperatures will fall as the day progresses and we will end the day with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day. It will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 78 degrees.

___

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 59

THURSDAY: Sunny, Nice. High 81, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of rain. High: 80, Low: 57

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter