Weather Authority: Rain makes for a wet Wednesday

Wednesday should start quiet, but rain is on the horizon for the next several days, bringing temperatures to a much cooler level.

Rain should start to move in around lunchtime, so plan your activities for the morning, which should see mild temperatures.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Rain will move in throughout the region by the early evening, with pockets of heavy rain scattered throughout.

The rain will continue on and off throughout the overnight, and a snow shower is not out of the question by Thursday morning due to the chilly temperatures. It won’t last long, but it may be out there.

The rain should be out of the region by 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, just in time for the Phillies first pitch to open their season.

Advertisement

Thursday will be chilly, though, with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s. Bring a coat and gloves.

___

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, rainy. High: 66, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Mainly a.m. rain, turning chilly. High: 48, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 25

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter