Weather Authority: Rain Monday night will give way to sunny, warmer Tuesday

Rain is making its way into the area for the night, but it’s just a cold rain with temperatures across the region above freezing.

The rain will move offshore overnight. Suburbs to the north and west may see a little snow or sleet mixing in as the temperatures begin to drop, but no accumulations are forecasted. Just be aware of slick spots in the morning.

A warming trend begins Tuesday, as the sun returns and temperatures head into the 40s.

The warmup and sunny conditions continue throughout the week, with forecasters saying temperatures could reach the 50s by midweek.

MONDAY NIGHT: Light rain. Low: 32

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 43, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 51, Low: 36

THURSDAY: More clouds. High: 53, Low: 31

