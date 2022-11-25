Weather Authority: Rain-soaked Black Friday will give way to sunshine

Morning rain showers soaked Black Friday shoppers who braved crowds in search of the best holiday deals, but the sunshine will make an appearance before day ends.

Rainfall will be persistent for most of the morning as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 40s across the region.

Showers will begin to taper off around lunchtime and cloud cover will slowly start to dissipate. Gusty winds that will blow up to 25 MPH is some spots will come in the wake of the rain.

Conditions will stay mostly uneventful overnight, setting up a pleasant Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temps in the 50s. Those favorable conditions won't continue on Sunday, as forecasters expect a washout.

Showers will begin in the early morning and be heavy at times through most of the day before clearing the region around 10 p.m.

FRIDAY: Morning showers. High: 52, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 54, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Rainy day. High: 58, Low: 42

MONDAY: Windy, cold. High: 54, Low: 48