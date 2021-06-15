Weather Authority: Rain, thunderstorms linger slightly before sunshine moves in

Early Tuesday morning, the rain and thunderstorms from overnight lingered a little bit before sunshine is set to move in.

The storm will continue to move through until about 4 p.m. but you can expect the possibility of a sprinkle of rain here and there throughout the day.

Temperatures will start in the 60s before they reach into the 80s as well as sun breaks through for the rest of your Tuesday.

Mid-week you can expect more sunshine and less unsettled patterns.

The rest of the week should be sunny and pleasant.

___

TUESDAY: Showers to sun. High: 81, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 79, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 77, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 85, Low: 58

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter