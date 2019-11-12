Weather Authority: Rain, wet snow Tuesday amid record low temps

A cold front will make its way through the Delaware Valley Tuesday, bringing record low temps to the region.

A mild morning will give way to drastically falling temperatures, which will change rain briefly to wet snow. No accumulations is expected, except for an inch or so in the Poconos.

As temperatures drop, winds will pick up.

Sunny skies will return to the forecast Wednesday, with a high of 38 degrees.

TUESDAY: AM rain/snow. High: 55 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 38 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 25