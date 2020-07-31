Weather Authority: Rainy Friday with cooler temperatures kicks off weekend

Expect noticeably cooler temperatures on Friday with spotty showers that will linger around the area for most of the day. Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures will return over the weekend.

Morning conditions will be cool and dreary with light rain in most areas. Temperatures will dip into the 70s during the morning and remain there all day.

Showers, which will be heavy at times, are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. A high of just 78 degrees will accompany the wet weather. Clusters of rain should clear the region around 7 p.m. and stay dry overnight

Expect a return to more seasonable conditions on Saturday. A high of 88 degrees is forecasted for the Philadelphia region with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunshine will continue on Sunday, but there is a chance of some pop-up thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 78

SATURDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 88, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 92, Low: 73

MONDAY: Showers, storms. High: 83, Low: 74

