Weather Authority: Rainy Monday with above-average temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a wet and rainy Monday with above-average temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 54 degrees before rising to 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Periods of rain are expected throughout the day, with a damp forecast anticipated during the Eagles-Giants matchup. Rain will continue into Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall back down to the 40s by Wednesday, with some morning snow in the forecast.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

MONDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 53

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 60 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: AM snow. High: 41 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35 Low: 42

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 45 Low: 43