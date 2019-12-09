Weather Authority: Rainy Monday with above-average temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a wet and rainy Monday with above-average temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 54 degrees before rising to 60 degrees on Tuesday.
Periods of rain are expected throughout the day, with a damp forecast anticipated during the Eagles-Giants matchup. Rain will continue into Tuesday.
Temperatures will fall back down to the 40s by Wednesday, with some morning snow in the forecast.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall
Advertisement
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
MONDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 53
TUESDAY: Rain. High: 60 Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: AM snow. High: 41 Low: 25
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35 Low: 42
FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 45 Low: 43