Weather Authority: Rainy morning leads to pleasant Wednesday

Rain will move offshore during the morning hours and lead to a pleasant Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect temperatures in the low 60s with some sprinkles of rain to taper off by mid-morning. Cloud cover that accompanied the rainfall will begin to break up around noon and create pockets of sunshine. Skies will become clearer as the day progresses.

Philadelphia is slated to peak at a high of 71 degrees on Wednesday, which is on par with the average high temperature for this time of year. Areas to the far north of the city can expect slightly cooler temperatures in the high 60s.

Similar conditions will continue on Thursday before the region experiences its first sustained dose of fall. Starting Friday, high temperatures will drop into the mid 60s with sun and clouds to kick off October.

WEDNESDAY: Showers clear. High: 71

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 72, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Spotty showers. High: 66, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 65, Low: 48

