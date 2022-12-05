Weather Authority: Rainy Tuesday leads to a midweek warmup with persistent clouds

Showers will persist throughout the day on Tuesday with mostly seasonable temperatures, but forecasters expect clouds to linger even after the rain moves out.

Spotty showers during the morning will become more intense throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the 50s by the afternoon.

Rain will linger into Wednesday morning and dry out by the afternoon when temperatures are expected to hit 60 degrees. A scattered shower is possible during the nighttime.

The rain will be gone by Thursday, but forecasters say the cloud cover will remain on Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will tumble following the midweek warmup, falling into the 40s and 30s by the weekend.

___

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 56, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Showers clear. High: 60, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Temps drop. High: 52, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Evening showers. High: 48, Low: 36