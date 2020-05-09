Weather Authority: Rare cold snap kicks off Mother's Day weekend

The Delaware Valley and the rest of the northeast awoke to a freeze warning ni the midst of a polar vortex early Saturday.

The polar vortex could bring rare May snowfall and record low temperatures to some areas of the region over Mother’s Day weekend.

Temperatures will only reach highs in the mid to upper 40s with record lows on Saturday.

There is a chance of an afternoon instability shower or even wet snowflake. Wind chills will be stuck in the 30s most of Saturday.

Come Mother’s Day, we’ll see a quick warm up with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Chilly, Windy, Spotty Shower High: 49.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Milder. Low: 38; High: 61.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Shower. Low: 48; High: 63.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Cool. Low: 41; High: 57.

