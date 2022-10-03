Weather Authority: Remnants of Ian impacting the Delaware Valley through Wednesday

Inconvenient weather and lower-than-average temperatures will impact the Delaware Valley through Tuesday. Some showers are also expected on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to move through our area.

Temperatures in Philadelphia lingered in the low 50s with cloudy skies and on-and-off rain. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s in some areas with rounds of heavy rain moving through early Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say heavy downpours can affect morning commutes, but the afternoon is expected to clear up.

Showers will linger down the Jersey Shore as coastal flooding warnings stay in effect through Tuesday.

Winds will pick back up on Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s across most of the region.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: More showers. High: 53, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Leftover showers. High: 60, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 72, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 74, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Windy and chilly. High: 59, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. High: 61, Low: 44

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 45