Weather Authority: Rounds of rain slated for Delaware Valley over next few days

The Delaware Valley will experience a roller coaster weather pattern over the next several days, including rounds of rain and temperatures that will peak near 70 and drop around freezing.

Conditions will remain cool and cloudy overnight Monday with a few passing showers that forecasters expect will be heaviest during the early morning hours.

Daytime weather on Tuesday will remain gloomy with the chance of spotty passing showers during the afternoon. A similar weather day will follow on Wednesday with more rain and a wintry mix.

Forecasters expect areas north and west of Philadelphia to a see sleet and rain during the late-afternoon and early evening. Philadelphia and part of south Jersey will see consistent rain.

The wet weather will leave the region on Thursday and temperature will climb near 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. The springlike conditions won't last into the weekend, and temperatures are expected to only peak in the upper-30s by Sunday.

___

TUESDAY: Passing shower. High: 58, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Showers, wintry mix. High: 46, Low: 35

THURSDAY: Warm, partly sunny. High: 68, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 50, Low: 47