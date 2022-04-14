Weather Authority: Saturday to have seasonable morning ahead of evening scattered showers, thunderstorms

Saturday will be the seasonable day of the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds before storms.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says clouds will increase as a cold front approaches in the late afternoon into the evening bringing scattered showers and some thunderstorms.

Overnight, temperatures will begin to cool as conditions clear.

Easter Sunday will be breezy and cool with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Elevated areas like the Pocono Mountains could see some flurries.

Looking ahead, there is a possibility for patchy frost Sunday night into Monday morning across the Delaware Valley.

Rain chances increase Monday night into Tuesday due to a system moving in from the south, which is set to bring soaking rain and wind.

Temperatures next week will be below average with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: PM storms. High: 71, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 54, Low: 44

MONDAY: Cool PM showers. High: 55, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 54, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 59, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Back to normal. High: 66, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Stays mild. High: 71, Low: 53

