Weather Authority: Scattered rain, cooler temperatures slated for region

Pop up showers and thunderstorms will impact areas across the region on Wednesday through Thursday as temperatures begin to cool off.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Flash Flood Warning until 11 a.m.

Scattered rain will begin with isolated spots in west of the city and in southern New Jersey. Pop-up showers will become more widespread to include Philadelphia and central New Jersey during the afternoon.

Spotty rain will continue through the evening, but overnight conditions should remain dry before another round of showers on Thursday.

Temperatures will fall back into the 80s on Wednesday and continue to cool off over the next several days, bottoming out at 78 degrees on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 88

THURSDAY: Scattered rain. High: 83, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 84, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High: 82, Low: 68

