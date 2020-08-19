Weather Authority: Scattered rain leads to mix of sun and clouds

Scattered rain will impact some areas during the morning hours on Wednesday. Expect rain to taper off during the afternoon and lead to warm temperatures with partly sunny skies.

Rain will move into our area from the southwest and begin with scattered sprinkles in Berks and Lancaster counties. Heavier downpours from scattered showers will be felt in areas around Philadelphia and southern New Jersey through the early afternoon.

Rain will subside during mid-afternoon and give way to partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Expect a high of 82 degrees in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

The region will dry out overnight and into Thursday as clear skies and sunshine are expected across the region. Similar weather conditions are forecasted on Friday, but the threat of rain will return on Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain, some sun. High: 82

THURSDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 83, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Chance of rain. High: 86, Low: 68

