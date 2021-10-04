Weather Authority: Scattered showers, cloudy Tuesday

Keep an umbrella handy, we will be stuck in a weather rut for the next few days with the chance of scattered showers.

Tuesday will bring patchy fog and cooler temperatures with a northeastern wind. Temperatures will only reach the high 60s and low 70s in some spots.

Thursday and Friday will be dry. The rain returns Saturday and stays unsettled for your Sunday.

___

MONDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 80, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Scatter showers. High: 78, Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Shower or two. High: 75, Low: 65

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 75, Low: 64

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter