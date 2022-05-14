Weather Authority: Scattered showers, humidity to hit the Delaware Valley over the weekend

The weekend will be mild and muggy, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

A Fog Advisory is also in effect for parts of the Delaware Valley until Saturday afternoon.

There is a 60% chance of rain and scattered showers are possible all weekend and Monday.

Saturday's temperatures are set to rise to the 70s along with the scattered showers.

The humidity will have things feeling muggy all weekend.

Looking ahead, temperatures will hit the mid 80s Sunday and things will remain warm and less humid next week.

___

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Isolated storm. High: 82, Low: 64

MONDAY: Evening storms. High: 85, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 74, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 73, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 74, Low: 57

Advertisement

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 60