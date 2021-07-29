Weather Authority: Scattered showers leads to p.m. thunderstorms on Thursday

Spotty rain showers on Thursday morning will serve as a precursor to heavier downpours and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a storm system is set to rumble across the Delaware Valley.

Scattered showers will move across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey with heavy downpours at times. Winds from the southwest will help keep conditions muggy with temperatures in the mind-to-upper 70s.

Forecasters expect a large system of rain with a band of strong thunderstorms to impact areas north and west of Philadelphia around 3 p.m. The system will rumble across Philadelphia around dinner time and continue west towards the New Jersey shore around 8 p.m.

Along with heavy rain and flashes of lightning, the cluster of strong storms is expected to bring damaging wind gusts and area flooding. FOX 29's Sue Serio predicts that an isolated tornado is not out of the question during the storm.

The National Weather Service says most of the Delaware Valley is at ‘enhanced risk’ of seeing severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

Storms will move offshore overnight a lead to a pleasant summer weekend across the region with sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Storms around. High: 80

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 79, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Late storm. High: 80, Low: 61

