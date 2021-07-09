Weather Authority: Scattered showers will clear offshore overnight leading to a pleasant Saturday

Rain showers will continue to linger across the Delaware Valley overnight as pockets of heavier storms that triggered severe warnings Friday afternoon and evening move offshore.

The latest cluster of storms comes hours after Tropical Storm Elsa rocked parts of the region with damaging winds and intense downpours. Coastal towns handled the brunt of Elsa's wrath that included brief Tornado Warnings.

Friday night's scattered storms were produced by a well-timed cold front that swept through the region from the west as Elsa cleared to the far north. FOX 29's Scott Williams says storms will be brief and fast-moving, and should completely clear offshore early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s across the region. Another round of scattered rain is expected Sunday, but pockets of rain will be brief.

