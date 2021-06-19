Weather Authority: Scattered storms overnight could become severe

Scattered storms that will roll across the Delaware Valley overnight could become severe with strong winds and torrential downpours. Storms will clear offshore by Sunday morning in time for a humid Father's Day.

A half-and-half Saturday started with sunshine and temperatures near 90 degrees in the morning and early afternoon. Scattered rain showers soaked parts of the region during the afternoon as part of a one-two punch of rain.

Clusters of stronger storms will move into the region during the evening and could lead to some brief severe weather warnings. Forecasters predict the heaviest storms could rumble near Philadelphia and northern sections between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The brunt of the showers and storms will move offshore by midnight as a cold front drops temperatures into the mid-60s.

Chilly overnight and earlier morning temperatures will not linger for Father's Day. Forecasters expect temperatures to ramp back up to around 90 degrees with lots of sunshine.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 68

MONDAY: Sunny with p.m. storms. High: 91, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 59

