Weather Authority: Seasonable conditions return Saturday with chance of p.m. rain

Saturday will be a much different weather day in the Philadelphia area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fay cleared the region overnight.

Sunshine and clouds will hang around during the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Conditions will rise into the 80s by noontime with increasing clouds. Temperatures will peak near the 90s in most areas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

FOX 29's Scott Williams says expect the chance of a pop-up thunderstorm around 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Cloud cover will clear on Sunday and temperatures will remain in the 90s to wrap up the weekend.

___

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, p.m. storm. High: 90, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 91, Low: 71

MONDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 88, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Humid, sunny. High: 87, Low: 70

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP